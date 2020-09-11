Lawrence: 'Its time to play'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Tuesday how difficult this off season has been for everyone including himself. Even though the season is looking a lot different, the junior says the team is all in agreement that it’s time to play ball.

The top-ranked Tigers play at Wake Forest on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence on the off-season

“I think we’ve had a really good camp. It’s been a little different from the ones in the past, structured differently. I think we are in a really good place. Obviously, there is a lot going on, but I think now we are in a spot where we can focus a little bit more on football. We still have these other things on the table we have to do down the line, but we have all come to an agreement as a team that it’s time to play.”

Lawrence on communicating with the line

“I feel like we have a good relationship, a good bond. It’s a little bit different with this group…I feel like I’ve taken more of a leadership role between myself and other quarterbacks with the offensive line group because we are a little younger. We have a few new starters in there. Last year we pretty much returned everyone…we’ve got a great group.”

Lawrence on what the first game will look like

“I think it’s going to go really well. We expect a lot of ourselves. That’s why we have been able to play at such a high level because we do expect to play really well. Coach (Dabo) Swinney always says, you don’t have to play perfect, but you have to play well. That has been our motto. We expect to play well, and I think we will. The first game is always tough because the team you’re playing, you only have last year’s film. They’ve had a whole off-season to make changes.”

Lawrence on watching Chase Brice play for Duke in Week 1

“I told him when I was on the phone with him a few nights ago, ‘Hey, I’m going to be watching your game as much as I can. I’ll probably get a half in.’ I’m so excited to see him play. Just to see him do what he’s been doing here. He hasn’t had the opportunity to do it every Saturday. I’m really excited for him, and I can’t wait to watch him.”

Lawrence on his mindset

“I feel like I’m a lot more focused internally. I have goals for myself and this team. The only responsibility I feel I have is to do my best. To play well obviously, that’s a by-product of everything. To do my best, whether that’s preparation, leading, or actually performing. I really just want to enjoy this year.”