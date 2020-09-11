Tight end position will impact Clemson’s offense

It’s no secret Clemson’s production at the tight end position, at least in terms of catches and yards, has decreased significantly since Jordan Leggett – one of the best tight ends in program history – departed for the NFL after the 2016 season.

In 2015 and 2016, Leggett totaled 86 receptions for 1,261 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 14.6 yards per catch. In the three seasons since the former All-American moved on to the NFL, eight Clemson tight ends have combined to catch just 66 passes for 656 yards and four touchdowns, averaging just 9.9 yards per reception.

In 2019, six Clemson tight ends combined to catch only 26 passes for 239 yards and zero touchdowns. Without a go-to playmaker at tight end, the Tigers leaned more on running backs as receivers – Travis Etienne caught 37 passes for 432 yards, while Lyn-J Dixon grabbed 14 receptions for 121 yards.

Although Clemson hasn’t had a true pass-catching weapon at tight end over the past few years, that could change this season with Braden Galloway back in the fold after serving a suspension during the 2019 regular season, and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is optimistic about what Galloway can bring to the passing game as well as the depth the Tigers have behind him.

“Definitely fun to have those guys that will be in a position, have an opportunity to impact the offense,” Elliott said this week. “So, it’s going to be a lot of fun to just see how we can get those guys incorporated. But at the end of the day, they’ve got to make the plays that are there to bring back that confidence level in the production out of that position, because it did transition a little bit more to an emphasis in the run game. So, I’m excited.”

Galloway (6-4, 240) has the combination of size and speed to be a matchup nightmare against linebackers and safeties, and he showed what he is capable of at the end of last season upon his return from the suspension. In the national championship game against LSU, Galloway caught two passes for 60 yards, including a career-long 42-yard reception.

The Tigers also have plenty of talent behind Galloway with guys like sophomore Davis Allen (6-6, 250) and redshirt freshman Jaelyn Lay (6-6, 270). Allen played in all 15 games last season, recording five receptions for 53 yards, while Lay logged 46 snaps over four games while redshirting in 2019.

“Braden has done a great job this offseason,” Elliott said. “Really pleased and impressed with what Davis Allen has been able to do. I think his game has really improved all the way around, both in the passing game and the run game. And excited, too, to see Jaelyn Lay kind of get some experience under his belt. I think we all know what he’s capable of, the talent level that he has, and now it’s just a function of getting him experience.”

Elliott loves the personnel Clemson has at tight end, now it is just a matter of trying to spread the ball around to them and the other weapons on offense. But Elliott knows that is a good problem to have heading into the 2020 season.

“I’m excited to have those guys, and then also looking forward to the challenge of finding ways to highlight those guys amongst all the other guys at the other positions that we have at our disposal,” Elliott said. “And that’s probably one of the biggest challenges going forward is to make sure that because we have now access to that body type and that potential skill set, try not to get too far out of the norm of what we’ve done, but at the same time, get everybody involved because definitely there’s some playmakers in that group.”

