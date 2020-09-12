Clemson blew up the stat sheet in the first half

Top-ranked Clemson completely controlled the flow of the game and took a 27-0 lead over Wake Forest to the halftime break.

The Tigers looked poised, in control and left no doubt through 30 minutes that they belong a the top of the college football mountain.

Clemson totaled 353 yards in the first half and held the Demon Deacons to 113 yards. The Tigers ran for 92 yards and passed for 261 yards while Wake Forest ran for a measly 13 yards and passed for an even 100 yards.

Trevor Lawrence completed 18-of-23 passes for 261 yards and a twelve-yard touchdown pass to J.C. Chalk. Amari Rodgers led the receivers with four receptions for 69 yards but tight end Braden Galloway followed closely with five catches for 60 yards.

The defense showed out in the half as well despite last minute adjustments in the secondary. Clemson recorded three sacks in the half from KJ Henry and Myles Murphy, freshman Bryan Bresee and Baylon Spector also combined for a sack. Reagan Upshaw recorded a pass breakup in the first half too.

B.T. Potter wrapped up the first half with a 52-yard field goal the fourth field goal of his career from greater than 50 yards, he is a perfect four-for-four from that distance.