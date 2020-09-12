Clemson releases inactive roster for Wake Forest game

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, cornerback Mario Goodrich and defensive end Justin Foster are the three veteran players that will not play in Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

The three, along with running back Michel Dukes, defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart, running back Chez Mellusi and backup center Hunter Rayburn, are among the notables listed on Clemson’s inactive list.

Here are the Clemson players who are not on the travel roster.

The 40 players on Clemson’s 120-man roster who did not travel and are unavailable for this contest include: DB Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Will Boggs, OL Kaleb Boateng, DL Jack Brissey, DL DeMonte Capehart, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, RB Michel Dukes, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, DE Justin Foster, LS Maddie Golden, CB Mario Goodrich, WR Hamp Greene, QB Hunter Helms, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, CB Derion Kendrick, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, RB Chez Mellusi, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, OL Hunter Rayburn, DT Etinosa Reuben, WR Justyn Ross, QB James Talton, DE Xavier Thomas and OL Mason Trotter.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications