Etienne continues record breaking career as Tigers roll Deacons

Top-ranked Clemson steamrolled Wake Forest 37-13 in front of an empty Truist Field on Saturday night.

The Tigers (1-0, 1-0 ACC) looked cohesive on offense and showed why they deserve to remain at the top of the college football world. The Clemson offense totaled 561 yards with 185 yards rushing and 376 yards through the air.

Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Etienne played lights out in Winston-Salem in record-breaking fashion. Etienne finished the game with 102 yards on 17 carries for one touchdown and in the process set several Clemson records.

The game marked his 18th career 100-yard rushing performance which broke Wayne Gallman’s Clemson record for 100-yard rushing games.

It also marked his third 100-yard game against the Demon Deacons which tied Kenny Flowers (vs. Duke, 1983-1985) and Wayne Gallman (vs South Carolina, 2014-16) for 100-yard games against a single opponent.

Etienne’s two-yard touchdown run marked the 10th straight game in which he rushed for a touchdown. He moved past Lester Brown (1978), Terry Allen (1988-89) and James Davis (2005-06) for sole possession of the longest streak in school history.

The senior running back has also scored a touchdown in 13 straight contests which moves him within one game of the Clemson record held by CJ Spiller (14 straight games, 2009).

Probably the most impressive note on the day was that as Etienne scored his 63rd career touchdown he tied Tony Dorsett for 15th all time in the FBS for career rushing touchdowns.

Record breaking has become a regular rhythm for Etienne and the trend will continue throughout the season despite playing fewer games. He hopes to continue the trend as the Tigers prepare for their home opener next Saturday as they host the Citadel.