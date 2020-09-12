Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 27, Wake Forest 0

Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 27, Wake Forest 0

Clemson’s road to Miami is underway and the Tigers jumped out front of Wake Forest 27-0 in the first half.  Check out some photo’s from the half.

Photo Gallery

–Pictures courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference

