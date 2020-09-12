Halftime Report from TCI Studio

Clemson jumped on Wake Forest quickly as they rolled to a 27-0 lead at the half.
Robert and Gavin discuss the first half in this edition of the Halftime Report from the TCI studio.
Clemson jumped on Wake Forest quickly as they rolled to a 27-0 lead at the half.
Robert and Gavin discuss the first half in this edition of the Halftime Report from the TCI studio.
Clemson’s road to Miami is underway and the Tigers jumped out front of Wake Forest 27-0 in the first half. Check out some photo’s from the half. Photo Gallery –Pictures courtesy of the Atlantic Coast (…)
Top-ranked Clemson is well on its way to a blowout victory over Wake Forest in the season opener on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. Travis Etienne scored his first touchdown of the (…)
Top-ranked Clemson completely controlled the flow of the game and took a 27-0 lead over Wake Forest to the halftime break. The Tigers looked poised, in control and left no doubt through 30 minutes that they (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, while completing 18 of 23 passes for 261 yards as the Tigers lead Wake Forest 27-0 at the break in Winston-Salem, N.C. (…)
Top-ranked Clemson started out the 2020 season in stride and held a 14-0 lead over Wake Forest after the first quarter. The Tigers totaled 169 yards in the quarter and held their opponent to just 87 yards. (…)
Top-ranked Clemson extended its lead over Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field to 14-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Trevor Lawrence. It was Lawrence’s second (…)
First-ranked Clemson scored its first points of the 2020 season on a two-yard run by Trevor Lawrence to take a 7-0 lead over Wake Forest with 8:02 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered 92 yards (…)
Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, cornerback Mario Goodrich and defensive end Justin Foster are the three veteran players that will not play in Saturday’s game at Wake Forest. The three, along with (…)
Earlier this week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the team he has this year has a chance to be, potentially, the best he has ever coached. Of course, that is saying something considering two of (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that two ACC football games will be rescheduled. The Virginia at Virginia Tech game will be postponed to a later date. The game was originally (…)