Halftime Report from TCI Studio

Halftime Report from TCI Studio

Football

Halftime Report from TCI Studio

By 1 hour ago

By |

Clemson jumped on Wake Forest quickly as they rolled to a 27-0 lead at the half.

Robert and Gavin discuss the first half in this edition of the Halftime Report from the TCI studio.

Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
59m

Top-ranked Clemson is well on its way to a blowout victory over Wake Forest in the season opener on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. Travis Etienne scored his first touchdown of the (…)

reply
2hr

Top-ranked Clemson started out the 2020 season in stride and held a 14-0 lead over Wake Forest after the first quarter. The Tigers totaled 169 yards in the quarter and held their opponent to just 87 yards. (…)

reply
2hr

First-ranked Clemson scored its first points of the 2020 season on a two-yard run by Trevor Lawrence to take a 7-0 lead over Wake Forest with 8:02 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered 92 yards (…)

reply
9hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that two ACC football games will be rescheduled. The Virginia at Virginia Tech game will be postponed to a later date. The game was originally (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home