Lawrence, Tigers strike first

First-ranked Clemson scored its first points of the 2020 season on a two-yard run by Trevor Lawrence to take a 7-0 lead over Wake Forest with 8:02 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered 92 yards on eight plays in 3:29.

Lawrence jettisoned the drive with a 37-yard pass to Amari Rodgers on the first play from the Tigers’ own eight. Rodgers caught three passes for 55 yards on the drive and Travis Etienne carried the ball four times for 30 yards and gave Clemson first and goal before Lawrence pulled an option and ran around the end to give it a 7-0 lead.