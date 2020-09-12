Lawrence, Tigers strike first

Lawrence, Tigers strike first

Feature

Lawrence, Tigers strike first

By 40 minutes ago

By |

First-ranked Clemson scored its first points of the 2020 season on a two-yard run by Trevor Lawrence to take a 7-0 lead over Wake Forest with 8:02 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered 92 yards on eight plays in 3:29.

Lawrence jettisoned the drive with a 37-yard pass to Amari Rodgers on the first play from the Tigers’ own eight. Rodgers caught three passes for 55 yards on the drive and Travis Etienne carried the ball four times for 30 yards and gave Clemson first and goal before Lawrence pulled an option and ran around the end to give it a 7-0 lead.

, , Feature, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4m

Top-ranked Clemson started out the 2020 season in stride and held a 14-0 lead over Wake Forest after the first quarter. The Tigers totaled 169 yards in the quarter and held their opponent to just 87 yards. (…)

reply
7hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that two ACC football games will be rescheduled. The Virginia at Virginia Tech game will be postponed to a later date. The game was originally (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home