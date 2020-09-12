Recruits give their predictions for Clemson-Wake Forest game

Top-ranked Clemson is set to kick off its 2020 football season at 7:30 p.m. tonight against Wake Forest at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Tigers enter the contest as a 33.5-point favorite over the Demon Deacons. The game will be televised on ABC, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Allison Williams on the call.

Ahead of the season opener, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Tiger commitments and other prospects to get their predictions for the game. Here’s what some of them had to say:

Clemson commit Barrett Carter, 2021 4-star LB, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett): “55-14 Clemson!”

Clemson commit Bubba Chandler, 2021 4-star QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “Clemson going to whoop ‘em, 45-10”

Clemson commit Beaux Collins, 2021 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “I got Clemson 63-7”

Clemson commit Cade Denhoff, 2021 4-star DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian): “35-0”

Clemson commit Zaire Patterson (pictured above), 2021 4-star DE, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Prep): “I got Clemson 30-plus to 6”

Clemson commit Dietrick Pennington, 2021 4-star OL, Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian): “No doubt that’s a dub (for Clemson)”

Clemson commit Troy Stellato, 2021 4-star WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons): “55-10 Clemson”

Emmanuel Henderson, 2022 5-star RB, Hartford, Ala. (Geneva County): “45-12 (Clemson)”

Jacurri Brown, 2022 4-star QB, Valdosta, Ga. (Lowndes): “Dubs for Clemson all day”

Gabriel Dindy, 2022 4-star DL, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland): “Clemson going to win 57-14”

T.J. Dudley, 2022 4-star LB, Montgomery, Ala. (Montgomery Catholic): “Blowout 30-0”

Benjamin Gosnell, 2022 4-star TE, Pilot Mountain, N.C. (East Surry): “52-7 Clemson”

Nikai Martinez, 2022 4-star CB, Apopka, Fla. (Apopka): “35-0 Clemson”

Adam Randall, 2022 4-star WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach): “Clemson by 25”

Jaleel Skinner, 2022 4-star WR/TE, Greer, S.C. (Greer): “I predict that Clemson is gonna go out (Saturday) and show the world what Clemson does best.”

