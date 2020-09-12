Tigers add to lead late in first quarter

Football

Tigers add to lead late in first quarter

Top-ranked Clemson extended its lead over Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field to 14-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Trevor Lawrence.

It was Lawrence’s second rushing touchdown of the game and 12th rushing touchdown of his career. It marks the first time in Lawrence’s career that he has two rushing touchdowns in one game.

The touchdown was set up by a 29-yard run by Travis Etienne on a third-and-10 draw play that put the Tigers on the Demon Deacons’ 4-yard line. Etienne recorded 48 yards on five carries during the possession.

It was a 9-play, 80-yard drive that spanned 3:21.

 

