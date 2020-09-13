First AP Poll of the Season

The first Associated Press football poll of the regular season has been released.
Clemson remains No. 1 in this week’s rankings. The Tigers received all but one of the first place votes this week. The other went to LSU.
Notre Dame comes in at No. 7 this week. The leagues that are not playing were not included in the rankings.
1-Clemson
2-Bama
3-OU
4-Georgia
5- Florida
6-LSU
7-Notre Dame
8-Auburn
9-Texas
10-Texas A&M
11-Okla State
12-UNC
13-Cincinnati
14-UCF
15-Tennessee
16-Memphis
17-Miami
18-Louisville
19-Louisiana
20-Virginia Tech
21-BYU
22-Army
23-Kentucky
24-App State
25-Pitt