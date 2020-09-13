First AP Poll of the Season

The first Associated Press football poll of the regular season has been released.

Clemson remains No. 1 in this week’s rankings. The Tigers received all but one of the first place votes this week. The other went to LSU.

Notre Dame comes in at No. 7 this week. The leagues that are not playing were not included in the rankings.

1-Clemson

2-Bama

3-OU

4-Georgia

5- Florida

6-LSU

7-Notre Dame

8-Auburn

9-Texas

10-Texas A&M

11-Okla State

12-UNC

13-Cincinnati

14-UCF

15-Tennessee

16-Memphis

17-Miami

18-Louisville

19-Louisiana

20-Virginia Tech

21-BYU

22-Army

23-Kentucky

24-App State

25-Pitt