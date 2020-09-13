Lawrence already playing at a different level

The first couple of plays did not go well for top-ranked Clemson in Saturday’s 37-13 win over Wake Forest.

After a four-yard run by Travis Etienne, wide receiver Amari Rodgers slipped, causing Trevor Lawrence’s first pass of the night to fall incomplete. Then on third down, Lawrence took a 16-yard sack.

Three plays for minus-12 yards. It was an auspicious start for sure.

“It just really did not go great the first couple of plays,” Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “But after that we went a little tempo and we got in a rhythm. We completed a few passes and took a good shot.”

On the second drive, the Tigers got rolling, especially Lawrence, who completed his next six passes and did not look back. On the first play of the second drive, from his own 8-yard line, the Clemson quarterback hit Rodgers on a post for 36 yards.

On the next play, he again found Rodgers open, the senior broke a tackle scampered 17 yards up the field to the Wake 39. In two plays, the Tigers covered 53 yards.

Lawrence completed all four passes for 60 yards on the drive and then capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run, giving Clemson a 7-0 lead with 8:02 to play in the first.

“From there, I think we played with a really good pace tonight,” Lawrence said. “We played with great tempo. We had fifty plays at halftime, which is pretty impressive. Usually, we are looking at seventy plays in a game, so to have fifty at halftime is pretty good.”

Clemson scored on seven of its first nine possessions to build a 37-3 lead with 3:14 left in the third quarter. The Tigers ran 82 plays overall and totaled 561 yards.

“The only way we could have been better is if we could have scored on that first possession,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.

Lawrence could not have been much better. The Cartersville, Ga., native ran for two scores overall and threw for another, while completing 22-of-28 passes for 351 yards.

“Outside of the one play there, where he took the sack, he could have gotten rid of that ball, but probably the only plays he wanted to get back were the drop balls,” Elliott said. “He did miss a third down throw on a corner ball to Frank (Ladson), but other than that he had the eye of the Tiger. He made great decisions in the run game, pulling the ball down their on the goal line to give us an opportunity to score there.

“Definitely, he is at a different level. We just have to challenge him to continue to maintain that focus for the rest of the season.”

