Swinney Wake Forest Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was proud of how his Tigers opened the season Saturday night at Wake Forest.
Watch coach Swinney’s postgame press conference.
Clemson opened the 2020 season with a 37-13 win Saturday night at Wake Forest. The Tigers put the game away in the first half with an impressive performance on both sides of the ball. Photo Gallery (…)
The first couple of plays did not go well for top-ranked Clemson in Saturday’s 37-13 win over Wake Forest. After a four-yard run by Travis Etienne, wide receiver Amari Rodgers slipped, causing Trevor (…)
The off-season at Clemson was an emotional one for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Already dealing with the pressures that come with being the frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy and the quarterback on the No. 1 (…)
Top-ranked Clemson steamrolled Wake Forest 37-13 in front of an empty Truist Field on Saturday night. The Tigers (1-0, 1-0 ACC) looked cohesive on offense and showed why they deserve to remain at the top (…)
It did not take long for highly touted Clemson freshmen defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, a pair of former five-star prospects, to make an impact in the Tigers’ season-opening 37-13 win (…)
Top-ranked Clemson is well on its way to a blowout victory over Wake Forest in the season opener on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. Travis Etienne scored his first touchdown of the (…)
Top-ranked Clemson completely controlled the flow of the game and took a 27-0 lead over Wake Forest to the halftime break. The Tigers looked poised, in control and left no doubt through 30 minutes that they (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, while completing 18 of 23 passes for 261 yards as the Tigers lead Wake Forest 27-0 at the break in Winston-Salem, N.C. (…)