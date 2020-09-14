Lawrence does not want to leave until he gets it right

In the last few months, the college football world has had the opportunity to see what kind of leadership Trevor Lawrence brings to the table when he is not playing football.

But what is Lawrence like when he is on the practice fields? What does he bring to the practice fields during the week and into the huddle and sidelines on fall Saturdays?

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers said on the Packer & Durham Show Monday on the ACCN that Lawrence’s leadership is like no other.

“He is a great leader. He does a great job keeping that energy up in practice,” Rodgers said. “He is making sure we are taking every rep like a game rep. He is a perfectionist.”

Striving to be perfect is why Lawrence is considered the frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy this season. The Clemson quarterback played close to perfect in the Tigers’, 37-13 win, Saturday to open the season at Wake Forest.

Lawrence completed 22-of-28 passes for 351 yards and one touchdown in leading No. 1 Clemson to victory. He also ran for two touchdowns, a first in his career.

“If we are not doing something right in practice, then we are going to do it over and over again, until it is right. If it does not look right for him, we are going to keep practicing it after practice and get better at it,” Rodgers said. “He is a hard worker. He is driven. He wants to be great. That is what I love about him. I feel like we have the same mindset when it comes to that.

“He is just going to continue to get better every single week. I’m excited to see what he has in store for the rest of the season.”

Lawrence improved to 26-1 as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. Also, dating back to last season, Lawrence has now thrown 267 consecutive passes without an interception, a Clemson record and a stretch that has carried over nine and a half games. He passed former North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (243 from 2015-16) for the fourth-longest such streak in ACC history. He is three attempts short of tying Florida State’s Drew Weatherford (270 in 2007) for third on the list.

