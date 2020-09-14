Uiagalelei: 'Life at Clemson has been great'

Football

Clemson freshman sensation D.J. Uiagalelei said, “Life at Clemson has been great,” in his first interview as a Tiger Monday.

Watch Uiagalelei’s press conference:

–Video courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

9hr

In Saturday's win over Wake Forest, Clemson's defensive line gave the country a glimpse of how good it can be this year. Despite missing last year's starters in Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster at defensive (…)

