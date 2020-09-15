Bresee, Murphy not your typical freshmen

Throughout fall camp Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney raved about freshmen defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee.

On Saturday night, college football fans saw what he had been talking about as the top-ranked Tigers knocked off Wake Forest thanks in large part to an outstanding performance by the defensive line.

The two players combined for nine tackles, 2.5 sacks and a blocked field goal and wreaked havoc on the Demon Deacons in an empty Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Swinney told media members how rare it is to have freshmen who transition so easily to the Power Five straight out of high school.

“You don’t see very many guys like Bryan and Myles that are so well prepared and trained to transition to the college game,” Swinney said. “You’ll see a lot of really unbelievably talented guys, we have a few at wideout that are going to be incredible, but the transition is different for everybody.”

Murphy led all Tigers in defensive production on Saturday. He finished the game with seven tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks for eight yards.

Bresee finished his debut with two tackles, a half sack and blocked a Wake Forest field goal in the first half.

Both players certainly met every expectation and showed what the next few years on the Clemson defensive line will be.

“Every now and then you get a guy like Bryan Bresee or Myles Murphy who is physically and mentally ready,” Swinney said. “Most freshman have to develop mentally, with the scheme and speed of the game, or they have to adjust physically because they’re lacking something.”

Not only is it unusual to have a player who is ready for the talent jump out of high school but it is incredibly unusual to have younger players who are prepared for a position with such physicality.

“It’s atypical to have a guy like Bryan and Myles who are just advanced, especially in the trenches,” Swinney said.

The freshman phenoms return to action on Saturday in Clemson’s home opener against The Citadel at Memorial Stadium.