Bresee’s desire to be the best molded from a family of competitive athletes

Bryan Bresee is as a competitive of a person as there is, which explains why he was rated as the No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school.

Why is he so competitive?

Clemson’s top signee from the 2020 recruiting class comes from a very competitive and athletic family. Bresee’s father, Rich, played college football. His mother, Meghan, played college basketball and his older sister, Kendall, currently plays college basketball. He has two other sisters, as well. Bailey, the oldest of the Bresee kids, and the youngest Ella.

“When I was really young, and growing up in the family, it always made me hate losing no matter what we were doing,” Bresee said. “It did not matter if we were running down the street or playing basketball or whatever we were doing. It just made me hate losing. Which stuck with me all the way up to this point.”

It definitely explains why Bresee is already pushing for a starting spot at defensive tackle as a true freshman. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he has never seen any two freshmen as physically and mentally ready to play as Bresee and fellow 2020 signee Myles Murphy.

That is saying a lot considering Clemson has had phenoms like Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence just recently come through the program. Both defensive tackles turned out to be first round draft picks and are now starting in the NFL.

Bresee and Murphy introduced themselves to the college football world this past Saturday in the top-ranked Tigers’ easy victory over Wake Forest. On Wake’s opening drive, Bresee broke through and sacked Wake quarterback Sam Hartman and then in the second quarter, he got his hands up and blocked the kick of arguably the best kicker in the ACC.

“Just the idea of being out there in my first college game, I was a little bit shaken up and nervous,” Bresee said. “I get up there and the first play I jump offside. It did not really help but getting that half sack and then blocking that kick was definitely like a big relief for me. It was kinda of like when all the butterflies go away, and you are just out there playing football.”

Growing up in a competitive environment allows Bresee to shake off any mistakes he may make and get focused again. As he said, he does not like to lose.

“I always hated losing and that really molded me,” he said.

Case in point, when Kendall tried to set a charge in a family basketball game a few years ago, Bresee made her pay for it.

“We were playing on a concrete surface and at that point I am still about 6-5, 260 pounds, so I am drippling full speed down the court,” he said. “It is like 5-on-5, it’s just family, and my sister thinks it is a good idea to stand up in front of me and take a charge at around half court.

“I just ran here clean over and it was not a normal thing for a family to do, you know. You are playing outside and playing backyard basketball and your sister decides to take a charge with no refs there. It is just things like that which I have always grown up with.”

And it is those things that made him the No. 1 recruit in the country and now a star on the rise on Clemson’s defensive line.