Clemson unveils game day experience for football season

Members of Clemson’s Athletic Staff gave a tour to the media Tuesday on what Saturday’s Game Day experience will be like for the 19,000 or so Clemson fans that will be allowed to see their Tigers play The Citadel in their home opener at Death Valley.

Clemson athletic department personnel and employees logged in more than 1,000 hours of work and planning to try and execute a safe and quality game day experience for Tiger fans in what is an uncertain world during the pandemic.

“We want fans to be able to come in and feel comfortable and to feel safe,” Clemson Athletic Department spokesperson Jeff Kallin said. “Once they are inside, we ask that they wear their mask at there seat and when walking around, while practicing safe spacing.”

Clemson wants to remind fans they are using mobile ticketing this year, so they ask that they download their ticket to their mobile device and remember to grab their parking pass before heading to Clemson.

“Also, if they feel like they are experiencing any symptoms we are asking them to please not come,” Kallin said.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available when fans walk in the gates and more than 100 hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the stadium.

There will be a suggested time for entry sent to each ticket holder. To help with spacing they will be assigned 30-minute windows to get into the stadium. However, there will be some overlapping, around 15 minutes, due to the number of people with social distancing in place.

Clemson said there will be no temperature testing at this time for entry into Memorial Stadium.

The parking lots will not open until three hours before kick. Tailgating is strongly discouraged, though Clemson is okay if you want to bring a bucket of chicken and the family eat it at the car. However, tents, trailers and large groups are not allowed. Hand sanitizing stations will be available in the parking lots near portable restroom clusters.

Littlejohn Coliseum will open at the same time as the parking lots. Restrooms will be available inside. It will be closed for postgame. Fans are asked when leaving the stadium to do so promptly and parking lots will close after the game.

Face coverings are required to be worn at each entrance gate and inside Memorial Stadium. Entry gate designation is based on seating location. As mentioned, each ticker holder will be assigned a block of time to enter the stadium.

Clemson’s clear bag policy is still in effect and officials ask that fans please keep phone and keys in their pockets for metal detectors. Stadium event staffers, media and concession workers will have to be cleared and have their temperature checked before entering the stadium for work. All event staffers will wear face coverings and gloves where necessary.

All surfaces and equipment will be wiped down and disinfected throughout the day. Food and drinks at the concessions will be prepared and prewrapped. There will be a limited food and beverage menu.

Merchandise stands will be available. There will be no trying on items before purchase.

Janitorial crews will be monitoring and disinfecting restrooms and concourses thoroughly throughout the day. No drinking fountains will be available.

Clemson provided each ticket holder with seatbacks at no extra cost. For those who already paid for a seatback, they will be refunded. More than 15,000 seatbacks were distributed throughout the stadium and most are in pods of two and four seats. There are a few six-seat pods, but there are not many.

Clemson workers and student organizations such as Central Spirit, Collegiate Club and IPTAY’s student advisory board volunteered more than 700 hours of work to put the seatbacks in place all throughout Memorial Stadium.

Also, on both sidelines of Frank Howard Field, located between the 5 and 15-yard lines, will be four blocked out spots that are painted black with the words “Unity” and “Equality” written in white as part of Clemson’s and the ACC’s Champions of Racial Equality (CORE) initiative.

