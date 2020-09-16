Elliott excited about his tight ends

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott praised his offense’s efforts at Wake Forest, especially noting their tempo in last Saturday’s win over Wake Forest.

Elliott believes he has good depth and players who will be ready to play whenever their number is called.

Elliott on how he plans to balance playing time against The Citadel this Saturday

“The beautiful thing about what Coach (Dabo) Swinney has established and the mindset here is that every game is the biggest. We are not overlooking The Citadel. We are going to have our guys ready to go. Just like last week, as the situation presents itself then we will use that as an opportunity to develop our team and get some guys playing time.”

Elliott on how quickly he was to get on the phone with Jeff Scott after the game

“That started after the game Saturday night on the bus. Really first reaching out to congratulate Jeff on his first win, ask him how that experience was and just exchange a few ideas then. Playing a team like The Citadel, you know they have good young men that are going to be physical, smart and disciplined. We are looking forward to the opportunity to get back out there and play, focusing on ourselves, first and foremost, but looking forward to the challenge.”

Elliott on how he felt on his second-team offensive line

“It was good for them to get that experience. Thought they played hard, that the offensive line, the first team set the tempo with the way that they played, and it carried over to the younger guys when they got the opportunity. I think they understand what we’re talking about and how the game moves faster than practice in some situations. So, you have to be mentally locked in. Thought their effort was good, got some things to clean up from a technique standpoint, encouraged by their effort. We told them if they earn the right to play, they will get the opportunity to play.”

Elliott on if the Tigers were trying to play faster than normal

“The DNA and origin of this offense is tempo related. It was an emphasis, even in the spring, getting back to playing fast. Understanding we have a goal from a snap-count standpoint. The philosophy might have changed just a little bit. We want to play fast, but at the same time too, we want to give the quarterback the ability to get us in a good situation. When you play fast, the other team, from a depth standpoint, it puts pressure on them. The faster you get lined up the more you can think before the ball is snapped.”

Elliott on the tight ends

“It was awesome to see those guys get back involved in the offense. I think when we are at our best offensively is when we can stay in eleven personnel and attack down the field and also get in our two-back run sets. Happy with Braden (Galloway). He is a guy I think we all know athletically, but really was pleased with his tenacity and toughness in the blocking game. I thought he did a good job of really elevating his game. The competition in that tight end room has elevated everyone’s play.”