Offer would ‘definitely’ make Tigers a contender for son of former ACC, NFL star

Initially, Marvin Jones Jr. was excited about the flurry of attention he received from college football coaches after NCAA rules allowed them to start directly contacting junior high school prospects in the class of 2022 on Sept. 1.

However, as the messages from coaches piled up, the recruiting process became a bit of a burden for the highly regarded four-star defensive end/outside linebacker from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla.

“At first it was exciting seeing all of the coaches text me and show interest, then it got a little stressful for a couple days,” Jones Jr. told The Clemson Insider. “But it’s gotten better lately.”

Jones Jr. (6-5, 220) is the son of former Florida State two-time consensus All-American linebacker Marvin Jones, who played for Bobby Bowden’s Seminoles team from 1990-’92 before being selected in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft (No. 4 overall) by the New York Jets. He went on to play 11 years in the league with the Jets and amassed more than 1,000 career tackles.

Since the beginning of this month, a slew of schools have reached out to Jones Jr., including the Seminoles, Clemson and other top programs across the country.

“FSU, Bama, Clemson, UM (Miami), Michigan, Oregon, USC, Penn State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and there’s a few more,” Jones Jr. said when asked which schools he has been in contact with since Sept. 1.

While coaches could not initiate contact with 2022 recruits until that date, per NCAA rules, they were allowed to answer the phone when a prospect called them.

So, Jones Jr. has been communicating with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall for some time now, and defensive coordinator Brent Venables exchanged messages with Jones Jr. after Sept. 1 rolled around.

“Coach Venables and I have gone back and forth,” he said, “but I’ve talked to Coach Hall for a while.”

Jones Jr., a top-50 national prospect in the 2022 class per 247Sports, has around two dozen scholarship offers to his credit and hopes to eventually add Clemson to his list.

If that happens, the Tigers would certainly be a contender for his commitment, according to Jones Jr., who had a chance to visit Clemson with high school teammates last year.

“It would mean a lot to get an offer from Clemson,” he said, “and they would definitely be in the mix of my recruitment.”

Right now, though there are a lot of schools he likes, Jones Jr. says he can’t name one single favorite in his recruitment right now.

“I couldn’t say a specific school stood out,” he said, “and when one does then I’ll figure out when I want to commit.”

Jones Jr. is ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect from the Sunshine State, No. 5 weak-side defensive end and No. 32 overall prospect for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.

