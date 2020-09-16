Tigers look to take another step forward

For the average person, when they see top-ranked Clemson hosting FCS foe The Citadel, they immediately think “this should be an easy win for the Tigers.”

And though that should be the case, that is not how Clemson is looking at it. For Dabo Swinney and his football team, Saturday’s home opener at Death Valley is an opportunity for his team to show how much they have improved since last week’s season opening win at Wake Forest.

“We got a lot of work to do in all areas, every position, every player and every coach,” Swinney said. “We got a lot of work to do if we are going to improve and give ourselves a chance to be a special team. Everybody has to take ownership of what we did in this last game. That is all we got, so now let’s go from there and grow from there and improve.”

Because Clemson has won more games than any other program in college football since 2015 and because it routinely is playing for the national championship, it is naturally going to get everyone’s best shot. That’s means the Tigers have to come in and play with the same intensity, especially against a team like The Citadel who has played well against Alabama in recent years, beat South Carolina a few years back and last year knocked off Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

This is an FCS program that knows it can play with and beat the big boys of college football.

“I know and our team knows we will get every body’s best, so it really does not matter who we play,” Swinney said. “We just have to prepare and play to our standard. That is really what we talk about all the time and really try to have a best of one mindset each and every week. The best of one.

“If you get the best of you, then you get the best of them. Really nothing else matters. What is coming next, what is behind you, really just having that mentality every single day. These guys have embraced that, they really have. So, I am proud of them and hopefully we will see them take another step forward as a team this week.”

The Tigers and Bulldogs will kick off Saturday at 4 p.m. The game will be televised by the ACCN.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame