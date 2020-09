Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media on Tuesday as he previewed Saturday’s home opener against The Citadel in what will be a different Death Valley.

The Tigers’ coach also spoke about his program and if they are changing things up in practice in this COVID-19 world. He also spoke on other news and notes as they get set for their 4 p.m., kickoff this coming Saturday at Death Valley.

—video clips provide by Clemson Athletic Communications