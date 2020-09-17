5-star Clemson target, No. 1 RB updates recruitment

One of only two running backs in the 2022 recruiting class with an offer from Clemson to date is Emmanuel Henderson, a five-star prospect from Geneva County High School in Hartford, Ala. The Tigers extended an offer to him toward the end of August.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Henderson, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior, to get the latest in his recruitment.

The No. 1 running back in his class, according to multiple recruiting services, Henderson has been receiving plenty of attention from college coaches since Sept. 1 – the date high school juniors in the class of 2022, per NCAA rules, could begin receiving any form of private electronic communication from college coaches, including texts and direct messages on social media, emails and recruiting materials.

“It’s been going good,” Henderson said of the recruiting process since Sept. 1. “I’ve been getting a lot of texts and mail.”

According to Henderson, coaches from Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon have reached out to him since Sept. 1, among others.

As for Clemson, Henderson has been in contact with running backs coach Tony Elliott as well as his area recruiter for the Tigers, Lemanski Hall, and has talked with the coaches about him “coming up to campus after everything opens up.”

The NCAA dead period has been extended through Jan. 1, so Henderson and other recruits won’t be able to make college visits until the beginning of next year at the earliest, but Henderson looks forward to eventually checking out Clemson in person.

“I just want to go up there and see how the campus and atmosphere is up there,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Henderson holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

Henderson says he doesn’t have any favorites in his recruitment right now and is “still keeping all [his] options open,” but Clemson is certainly an appealing college option for him.

“They have a great program, great campus and great coaches,” he said.

Whenever Henderson makes his commitment in the future, a few factors will be especially important in his college choice.

“Trust and how much do freshmen play and the academic program,” he said.

Henderson is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 2 player in Alabama, No. 1 running back and No. 18 overall player for the 2022 class.

As a sophomore in 2019, Henderson racked up more than 2,000 rushing yards and recorded 46 total touchdowns.

