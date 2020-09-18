Bresee nervous about first game at Death Valley

Memorial Stadium will feel different on Saturday afternoon with a capacity of 19,000 socially distant fans and piped in crowd noise. But for top-ranked Clemson the emotions ahead of the home opener are at a fever pitch.

Freshman Bryan Bresee will start his first ever game at Death Valley. The defensive tackle recorded three tackles, a half sack and a blocked field goal in the Tigers’ win over Wake Forest last week.

Now Bresee eagerly awaits his first game at home and first college game in front of fans after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper refused to allow fans in stadiums for the season opener in Winston-Salem.

Despite his performance last week, Bresee finds himself nervous but excited about his first home game.

“I’m super excited just to see any fans at this point, all those people who are coming out will be awesome,” Bresee said. “I’m definitely nervous to play in Death Valley for the first time but, then again, I am super excited and I’m sure it will be just what I expected experience-wise.”

Bresee was listed as a potential starter at defensive tackle on this week’s depth chart. Throughout camp he has battled closely with graduate Nyles Pinckney and junior Jordan Williams.

But with Tyler Davis out with an injury this week Bresee could see action early on against The Citadel.

The Maryland-native has more pressing concerns ahead of the game and has talked with freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei about making it down the hill on two feet.

“Me and D.J. have been talking about it a little bit, you’re going to see me on a little trot down the hill. You won’t see me on a full sprint on Saturday,” he said.

The Tigers kick off at 4 p.m. against The Citadel, the game is being televised by the ACC Network.