Clemson Athletics COVID-19 report

Clemson Athletics has completed 1,108 COVID-19 tests during its latest rounds of surveillance screening of all student-athletes and staff since Sept. 11. A total of 16 individuals tested positive, including nine student-athletes, or 1.44 percent positive.

Today’s data does not include Friday morning’s tests or results pursuant to ACC guidelines for competition.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 4,933 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 116 positive results (92 student-athletes, 24 staff), 2.4% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson’s fall sport programs have begun the weekly screening protocols as they prepare for competition, as outlined by the ACC and NCAA recommendations.