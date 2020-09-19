Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 49, Citadel 0

Clemson scored early and often as it ran out to a 49-0 lead at the half against The Citadel Saturday at Death Valley.

Check out some pictures from the first half.

–Photos courtesy the Atlantic Coast Conference and USA Today Sports Network

2hr

Top-ranked Clemson continued to roll The Citadel on both sides of the ball and extended its lead to 28-0. It took a 21-0 lead on a two-yard run by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and followed it up with a 17-yard (…)

3hr

Clemson started out strong with a scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead over the Citadel as Trevor Lawrence found Frank Ladson for a 17-yard touchdown with 12:36 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered (…)

