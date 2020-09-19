Lawrence nearly perfect in huge first half performance

Trevor Lawrence was sharp from the start of top-ranked Clemson’s game against The Citadel on Saturday at Death Valley and had a monster first half while leading the Tigers to a 49-0 lead at the break.

Lawrence was nearly perfect, completing eight of his nine passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. The Heisman candidate also added a rushing touchdown.

The Tigers scored on all four of the first-half drives led by Lawrence. Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei quarterbacked two drives and found the end zone on a pair of rushing touchdowns, while redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh entered the game on the final possession of the half.

Lawrence opened the scoring with a 17-yard strike to Frank Ladson in the end zone, then hooked up with Amari Rodgers on a deep route over the middle for a 44-yard score and 14-0 lead less than six minutes into the contest.

On the Tigers’ ensuing drive, Lawrence tucked the ball on third-and-goal and powered his way into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown at the two-minute mark of the first quarter. It marked his third rushing touchdown in two games this season.

Uiagalelei entered the game in place of Lawrence on Clemson’s next possession and scored his first college touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback keeper, then Lawrence came back in one possession later and put the finishing touches on his fantastic first half with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Ladson, which made the score 42-0 with a little under 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

