Lawrence, Tigers start strong

Clemson started out strong with a scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead over the Citadel as Trevor Lawrence found Frank Ladson for a 17-yard touchdown with 12:36 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered 75 yards in seven plays and 2:24.

The Tigers’ drive was catalyzed by a 28-yard run from Travis Etienne on second and eight to flip the field on the second play of the game. Lawrence capped off the drive with three straight completions to Cornell Powell for 13 yards, Etienne for 11 yards and the touchdown pass to Powell.