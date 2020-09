After opening the game with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, top-ranked Clemson extended its lead over The Citadel to 14-0 on Saturday at Death Valley with a 44-yard touchdown strike from Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers on the second play of the Tigers’ second drive at the 9:41 mark of the first quarter.

It was a beautiful throw from Lawrence to Rodgers on a deep route up the middle of the field. Rodgers hauled it in to atone for a drop he had on Clemson’s first possession.