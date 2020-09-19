Uiagalelei enters game, scores first college TD

Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei scored the first touchdown of his college career just a few plays after coming into the game to replace Trevor Lawrence with top-ranked Clemson leading The Citadel by 28 points early in the second quarter on Saturday at Death Valley.

On third-and-goal, Uiagalelei ran right up the gut on a quarterback keeper for a 1-yard touchdown to extend the Tigers’ lead to 35-0 with 13 minutes left in the opening half.

The score was set up by a 44-yard punt return by Travis Etienne.

