Uiagalelei has memorable home debut in the Valley

D.J. Uiagalelei had a memorable day against The Citadel on Saturday while playing in his first game at Death Valley.

The true freshman quarterback found the end zone twice on a pair of rushing touchdowns in the No. 1 Tigers’ 49-0 blowout of the Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.

Uiagalelei came into the game to replace Trevor Lawrence with Clemson leading by 28 points early in the second quarter. Following a 44-yard punt return by Travis Etienne to The Citadel 6-yard line, Uiagalelei notched the first touchdown of his college career on a 1-yard rush up the middle on third-and-goal, extending the Tigers’ lead to 35-0 with 13 minutes left in the first half.

Lawrence came back in on Clemson’s ensuing drive and connected with Frank Ladson for a 54-yard score, then Uiagalelei re-entered the contest on the Tigers’ next possession and powered his way into the end zone for a 6-yard rushing touchdown on another quarterback keeper on third-and-2.

Uiagalelei split time with redshirt freshman quarterback Taisun Phommachanh in the second half, playing two drives while Phommachanh played three.

It was a solid home debut for Uiagalelei, who finished the day 8-of-11 passing for 75 yards to go with 7 yards rushing and the two touchdowns in front of 19,000 fans in Death Valley.

