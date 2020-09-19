Watch Clemson arrive at Death Valley

CLEMSON, SC – The Tigers have arrived at Death Valley for the home opener against the Citadel.
Watch the arrival on TCITV:
CLEMSON, SC – The Tigers have arrived at Death Valley for the home opener against the Citadel.
Watch the arrival on TCITV:
Top-ranked Clemson has released its inactive roster ahead of today’s 4 p.m. contest against The Citadel. The following players on Clemson’s 120-man roster who are not expected to be available for today’s game (…)
Since 2016, the ACC in conjunction with the College Football Playoff Foundation has funded more than 1,100 classroom projects through the “Extra Yard for Teachers” program, impacting over 116,000 students (…)
It is only the second week of the college football season, but the Heisman Trophy talk has already begun. On ESPN’s College Game Day Saturday morning, the comparison’s between Clemson running back (…)
It is Game Day in Death Valley as the Tigers hit the field at home for the first time this season. No. 1 Clemson hopes to continue the road to Miami with a victory over the Citadel. Location: (…)
During Clemson’s spring practices, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott reiterated when the Tigers have a tight end that can be a legitimate playmaker, they are hard to stop. He said it again during (…)
Clemson’s goal each week is to beat Clemson. It feels as a program, if it takes care of itself and does everything it is supposed to do and takes care or the things it can control then it will be in (…)
On Saturday afternoon, when Clemson takes on The Citadel at Death Valley, freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei figures to see plenty of playing time after Trevor Lawrence leaves the game, assuming the (…)
When Clemson’s staff broke down and discussed last Saturday’s game against Wake Forest, the name of true freshman offensive lineman Walker Parks came up. Head coach Dabo Swinney has spoke glowingly (…)
From 2008 through 2018, Clemson saw the triple option performed at its finest. Former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson called his triple-option offense as well as anyone and for a decade he caused a (…)
With a dad who played college football at James Madison University, a mom who was a junior college All-American in basketball, and two sisters who play college basketball at Mount St. Mary’s, Clemson (…)