Photo Gallery: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Top-ranked Clemson pounded The Citadel 49-0 Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.
Check out some pictures from the win:
–Pictures courtesy of the ACC and USA Today Sports
Top-ranked Clemson pounded The Citadel 49-0 Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.
Check out some pictures from the win:
–Pictures courtesy of the ACC and USA Today Sports
The latest Amway coaches poll has been released. Clemson gained first place votes and is once again ranked No. 1 in this week’s rankings. The Tigers had 37 first place votes last week. Miami is up (…)
For a second straight week, Clemson’s first-team offense was efficient, and its first-team defense was dominant. It explains why the Tigers raced out of the gate for 49-first half points against The (…)
For the second straight week to start the 2020 season, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was outstanding both throwing the football and running it. A week after completing 22 of 28 passes for 351 yards (…)
Clemson dominated the Citadel Saturday afternoon in Death Valley and put the game away early. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers victory. (…)
Top-ranked Clemson blasted The Citadel 49-0 on Saturday to record its first shutout since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. The Tigers finished the game with 405 yards of total offense while holding (…)
It is been so long since Clemson’s defense last produced a shutout, even linebacker James Skalski was a little confused. “I think it was Syracuse at home in ’16. I remember it like it was yesterday,” the (…)
Sophomore wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. had far and away the finest performance of his young career at Clemson on Saturday in the No. 1 Tigers’ 49-0 victory over The Citadel at Death Valley. Entering the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following the top-ranked Tigers’ 49-0 rout over The Citadel on Saturday at Death Valley and covered a variety of topics. Here are some of the main (…)
Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had an impressive performance in his first game at Death Valley. In this edition of the Two-Minute Drill Uiagalelei talks about his ‘super cool’ game after (…)
The tailgating experience was different for the fans that attended Saturday’s game, but Clemson fans did their best to enjoy the afternoon. Check out some great pictures of fans tailgating in Bart (…)