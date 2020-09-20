Once again, Lawrence put on an MVP performance

For the second straight week to start the 2020 season, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was outstanding both throwing the football and running it.

A week after completing 22 of 28 passes for 351 yards and scoring three total touchdowns (one passing and two rushing) in the season opener at Wake Forest, Lawrence was nearly flawless in the Tigers’ home opener against The Citadel on Saturday at Death Valley, hitting on 8 of his 9 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns while also adding a rushing touchdown as part of his big day.

The Tigers scored on all four of the first-half drives led by Lawrence. He did not play in the second half with the game well in hand by that point.

Lawrence put Clemson on the scoreboard early in the first quarter with a 17-yard strike to Frank Ladson in the end zone, then hooked up with Amari Rodgers on a deep route over the middle for a 44-yard score and 14-0 lead less than six minutes into the contest.

On the Tigers’ ensuing drive, Lawrence tucked the ball on third-and-goal and powered his way into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown at the two-minute mark of the first quarter. It marked his third rushing touchdown in two games this season.

Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei entered the game in place of Lawrence on Clemson’s next possession with Clemson up 28-0 and scored his first college touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback keeper, then Lawrence came back in one possession later and put the finishing touches on his fantastic performance with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Ladson, which made the score 42-0 with a little under 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Through two games this season, Lawrence has gone 30-of-37 passing for 519 yards and four passing touchdowns to go with three rushing scores.

