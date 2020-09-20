What They Are Saying: Clemson dominates the Citadel

Clemson dominated the Citadel Saturday afternoon in Death Valley and put the game away early.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers victory.

after the distancing debacles we saw last week in Tallahassee and Manhattan, it’s refreshing to see Clemson fans taking this seriously pic.twitter.com/ZSzNvYf78k — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) September 19, 2020

Clemson scene in pandemic era pic.twitter.com/Sy5fsndXgs — Pete Iacobelli (@PIacobelli_AP) September 19, 2020

Live look at Clemson, vs Citadel pic.twitter.com/qwssUna7sa — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) September 19, 2020

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS! Trevor drops another dime, this time a 54-yard TD to Frank Ladson for Frank's second TD of the game! Trevor: 8-9, 168 yds, 3 TD Clemson up, 42-0.#ALLIN 🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/JXPnOKpkca — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 19, 2020

WATCH Trevor throws a 44-yd dime right down the middle to Amari, his first receiving touchdown of the season. Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/mKpUTnxX1B — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 19, 2020

Clemson leads The Citadel 49-0 at the half. Yes… the Tigers are Super Voltron these days… but holding an option team to -1 yards in the first half is still impressive. Two years ago The Citadel ran for 275 vs #1 Bama… and it was 10-10 at the half. — Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) September 19, 2020

This is Clemson’s first shutout since they held the Ohio State Buckeyes to 0 points in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. pic.twitter.com/16qzYM6w2J — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) September 19, 2020

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS! After a 44-yard punt return by ETN, DJ Uiagalelei scores his first career touchdown with a 1-yd rush! All Tigers, 35-0. #ALLIN 🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/nAoyuphZ9m — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 19, 2020

SHUTOUT! 0️⃣0️⃣ First shutout for the Clemson defense since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, a 31-0 win against Ohio State. #ALLIN 🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/SgvKUVFqXz — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 19, 2020

Watch and enjoy Trevor Lawrence to Frank Ladson… 👀 Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/yzjgAZfni5 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 19, 2020

Look how happy 😁 pic.twitter.com/HYBZTYm9NT — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 19, 2020

Citadel ran the ball 22 times for -2 yards in the first half against Clemson. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 19, 2020