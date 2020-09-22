Jones learned a lot from watching Terrell

Top-ranked Clemson flexed its defensive muscle on the way to a 49-0 win over The Citadel this past Saturday. It marked the first shutout by the Tigers since the Fiesta Bowl in 2016.

Sheridan Jones started his first game at cornerback at Wake Forest in the season opener and also started against The Citadel. Jones has two tackles so far this season including one solo tackle.

The sophomore had just six tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup last year. On Monday, Jones said he learned a lot from former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcon A.J. Terrell last season and feels more prepared for his second season at Clemson.

“It definitely felt good, I’m just trying to be ready when my name and number gets called. I’ve learned from guys like A.J. Terrell last year and being ready for my time to come,” Jones said.

Jones learned from watching Terrell work at perfecting his craft and taking his role seriously both on and off the field.

“A.J. taught me a lot of things… Like being about your business, always putting in the extra work and really perfecting your craft on the field and making sure you are a technician on the field,” the corner said.

Jones has benefited with more playing time since Mario Goodrich has been on the inactive list for the first two weeks of the season. He has stepped up and played well as a starter in the first two weeks.

The Norfolk, Va., native was impressed by the way his unit played against the Bulldogs and looked forward to donuts in celebration of the shutout. Jones feels this week’s open date comes at a good time and will help most of the team to get back to 100-percent.

“Bye week always comes in good because people have nicks and nacks they can work through during the bye. So whoever is injured can get back during the week,” Jones said. “Our team is really focused on the task at hand, so this week won’t change that, we want to be together as one and fight to play this season all the way through.”

Clemson has the week off before it returns to action against Virginia on Oct. 3 at Death Valley. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m., and will be televised on the ACC Network.