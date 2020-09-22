Ladson, Clemson attack every day to improve

Top-ranked Clemson routed FCS foe The Citadel 49-0 after an explosive first half on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore wide receiver Frank Ladson came off Frank Howard Field after an impressive performance against the Bulldogs. He finished the game the first half with three receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, the sophomore shared his thoughts on how he and the offense prepared, his chemistry with Trevor Lawrence and how it felt to be back in front of fans in Memorial Stadium.

How did the wide receiver unit prepare?

“Every week, we attack every day in practice to dominate. We just try to get one percent better every day. It was nothing different this week with how we prepared. We just got one percent better every day.”

Ladson’s take on his 55-yard touchdown

“It was one of those play calls we had worked on. We talk on the sideline after every drive, of course, but we had just seen that we had the chance to take a shot.”

On preparation for Miami during the bye week

“Honestly, we’re going to prepare and be ready to see any and everything. We never know one-hundred percent what the other teams are going to do.”

On Saturday’s atmosphere in Death Valley

“The atmosphere today was great. People did great at social distancing. It was great. It felt like there was more than 19,000.”

On his bond with Trevor Lawrence

“We practice every day together. My confidence was already there, but it’s great to do it come game time. Get that out there.”

Clemson has the week off before it returns to action on Oct. 3 when it returns to ACC play against Virginia at Death Valley.