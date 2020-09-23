Galloway hopes to take tight end position to another level

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway went through a rough patch last year when he was suspended for the entire regular season by the NCAA. But that is now in the rearview mirror for the junior.

The Seneca (S.C.) High School product admitted to being more nervous at the start of the 2020 season than he was against Ohio State and LSU in last year’s College Football Playoff games.

However, he did not show any of those nerves, as he caught a career-high five passes for 60 yards against Wake Forest. On Monday, Galloway sat down with the media and spoke on a number of topics.

Galloway on how he dealt with not playing last season

“I really relied on my mom, and I relied on my faith to be completely honest with you. There were times, there were days when I was struggling. But I had to realize football is what I do, it’s not who I am. That’s tough for a 19-year old guy to learn when that’s all he has been doing. Yeah, it was tough times, but I was relying on my parents and relying on my faith and tried to become better everyday, trying to be a better person everyday. Not necessarily focusing on the player, but focusing on my mental health. Focusing on things I’m passionate about outside of football… I think it all worked out for the best. I think it’s God looking down on me.”

Galloway on being nervous in the Wake game

“I was a little nervous getting back out there. I was actually more nervous for that game than whenever I came back for the Ohio State and LSU games. It felt good to be back out there with my guys, and camp was obviously different because I had a different mindset. I’m actually able to play … with the coronavirus, you never know how long the season may be or what may happen or what may change. It’s really a day to day thing. I’m just thankful.”

Galloway on establishing the tight end position

“It’s all about igniting the fire. Letting other guys know, whether it be other guys on the team or even the guys in the position group that tight ends can make plays. Then we just have to go out there and prove it. When your number gets called, you have to take advantage of the opportunities. Like I said before, you have to show you can be consistent. If you just do something one time, and you never do it again, how good is that? That’s not really that good.”

Galloway on fellow tight end Davis Allen’s play

“The biggest thing is probably knowledge. Knowledge of the game, knowledge of the offense. Obviously he’s gained (some weight). I’m not sure how much he weighed last year, but he has put on a lot of muscle. Davis is a really strong guy, very physical, very good at the point of attack. Obviously, catching the ball as well. He’s a great player, and he’s going to continue to grow.”

Galloway on heading into the bye week

“I personally wish that we could have a few more games, but I guess it’s a good time. We have some guys that are banged up, so I guess it ended up being good timing. Like I said with the coronavirus, you want to have breaks where you can postpone games, reschedule games. I think it all worked out for the best.”