Three schools out in front for 4-star Clemson WR target

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall has been hearing from a lot of college coaches on a daily basis since they were allowed, per NCAA rules, to begin directly contacting him and other class of 2022 recruits on Sept. 1.

“After September 1, it kind of really got hectic,” Randall told The Clemson Insider. “A lot more colleges have been notifying me and showing me more attention than I thought (there would be). I’m just trying to take it all in and just be thankful.”

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham is one of the coaches that Randall, who received an offer from the Tigers on Sept. 1, has been in frequent contact with.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior has also been communicating with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and other members of Clemson’s staff.

“Me and Coach Grisham, we talk at least three times a week,” Randall said. “Me and him have a good relationship, so that’s good. Me and him talk about what’s going to happen if I commit and when I decide to go back up there and what they’re doing right now and how they’re working things out with all this COVID stuff and their schedule and games and stuff like that.

“So, me and him talk a lot, and I have been in contact with a couple other coaches. Tony Elliott and a couple of other coaches from Clemson have sent me letters and things like that. They’re just telling me that they’re excited and want me down there at Clemson. So, it’s all good, and I have a lot of contact with Clemson.”

Along with Clemson, Randall said South Carolina and Oregon are the other schools that have been reaching out to him most often and are doing a great job of recruiting him to this point.

Looking ahead, Randall – who has collected more than a dozen total scholarship offers – wants to make his commitment decision by February of next year, at the latest.

“No later than that because that’s my latest date hopefully,” he said. “I was talking to my dad the other day, maybe even end of the season. That would probably be the earliest that I would commit, but in between that range – December, January, end of February.”

As things stand right now, three schools are out in front for Randall in his recruitment, including the Tigers.

“They’re a frontrunner, so they’re probably at the top of my list for my recruitment right now,” he said. “Probably who else would be in there – Oregon, USC and Clemson right now are probably my three frontrunners if I had to go with it today. So, that’s who would be my frontrunners right now, but I mean it’s still wide open. Any school has a chance, and it just depends on how it falls.”

Randall has paid attention to how the top-ranked Tigers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) have performed through their first couple of games this season and is impressed by how many freshmen have made early contributions to the team already.

“I’ve seen that they’re very talented and they have a whole lot of new guys coming in there, especially on defense and on offense that have been making a big impact through these past two weeks,” Randall said. “So, it just says a lot about their program and how they play their guys early and that when they come into Clemson, they’re ready to play. So, it just says a lot about their program.”

