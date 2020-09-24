Tigers in the NFL: Week 2

Twenty-two former Clemson players showed up on NFL stat sheets in the past week. The best professional performances from Tigers’ this week came from Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee’s Adam Humphries and Houston’s Deshaun Watson.

Hopkins hauled in eight receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinal’s 30-15 win over Washington this past Sunday. The touchdown pass came on a four-yard pass from Kyler Murray to give Arizona a 7-0 lead. He returns to action on Sunday at 4:25 p.m., against Detroit and hopes to continue his early success.

Humphries also showed out this past week with five receptions for 48 yards and an 18-yard touchdown in the Titans’ 33-30 win over Jacksonville. Tennessee travels to Minnesota this week for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Watson looked good in a loss to Lamar Jackson’s Ravens. He finished the game 25-of-36 for 275 yards, a touchdown and an interception. But the Texans’ quarterback needs help from an offensive line that allowed four sacks and 12 hurries. Houston hopes to turn things around at Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Here are some notes from every former Tiger who made their mark this past week in the NFL:

Hunter Renfrow (Raiders) : Three grabs for 37 yards that included a 17-yard first down grab that set up a touchdown to seal a 34-24 Monday Night Football win over the Saints.

Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals) : Simmons recorded one tackles on Sunday in the win over the Lions.

Trayvon Mullen (Raiders) : Recorded three tackles against the Saints.

John Simpson (Raiders) : Got his first pro action at guard on Sunday and looked impressive.

Clelin Ferrell (Raiders) : Did not make the stat sheet against New Orleans despite a start and significant playing time.

Grady Jarrett (Falcsons) : Finished the game with five tackles and held up well against the Cowboys’ rushing attack in the 40-39 heartbreaker in Dallas.

AJ Terrell (Falcons) : Recorded five tackles including four solo tackles against Dallas.

Mackensie Alexander (Bengals) : Alexander recorded four tackles at Cleveland on Thursday in a loss to the Browns.

Tee Higgins (Bengals) : Hauled in three catches for 35 yards the receptions were the first of Higgins’ professional career.

B.J. Goodson (Browns) : Goodson balled out against the Bengals and recorded seven tackles (six solo tackles) for the Browns.

D.J. Reader (Bengals) : Reader finished the game with six tackles that included three solo tackles.

Dorian O’Daniel (Chiefs) : The linebacker finished the Chiefs’ 23-20 overtime win over the Chargers with two tackles.

Sammy Watkins (Chiefs) : Watkins caught one of three targets for 11 yards before he left the game with an apparent head injury, he will likely miss this week’s game at Baltimore.

Mike Williams (Chargers) : The Chargers’ wide receiver caught two passes for 14 yards in the loss to Kansas City.

Christian Wilkins (Dolphins) : The defensive lineman recorded five tackles as the fins fell to Buffalo 31-28.

Shaq Lawson (Dolphins) : Lawson recorded three tackles for Miami as it fell to the Bills on Sunday.

Dexter Lawrence (Giants) : The defensive tackle finished with five tackles as Chicago out lasted Lawrence’s Giants 17-13 on Sunday.

Bradley Pinion (Buccaneers) : Pinion punted four times against Carolina for an average of 42 yards per punt. He pinned the Panthers inside the 20 twice and the punter’s longest ball sailed 49 yards.

Ray-Ray McCloud (Steelers) : McCloud returned two kickoffs for a total of 64 yards. His longest return went 49 yards in the Steelers’ win over Denver on Sunday.