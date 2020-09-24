Top-100 national recruit feeling the love from Clemson

Caden Curry is one of the top defensive line prospects and one of the top overall prospects in the country for the class of 2022, regardless of position.

So, it’s no surprise that a slew of major programs reached out to the Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle once Sept. 1 rolled around and college coaches were allowed to begin directly contacting high school juniors.

“Definitely a lot of coaches were trying to talk to me September 1st when they started texting me,” Curry told The Clemson Insider. “So, it got pretty wild for the first couple weeks but then it started to settle down a little bit. I definitely talked to a lot of colleges, and it was honestly pretty nice.”

Curry, a top-100 national recruit with approximately 20 scholarship offers, said just about every school on his offer list contacted him after Sept. 1 – including Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Texas, to name some.

Clemson extended an offer to Curry in August, and he has spoken with multiple members of the Tigers’ staff including defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I’ve met every coach on a FaceTime call,” Curry said. “I’ve talked to Coach Bates a lot. He’s the one that has been talking to me the most, and I met every coach on a FaceTime call.

“From what I’ve talked to Coach Bates, he definitely seems like a real fired-up coach. He always asks me how I’m doing. He really just takes care of his players and he always just takes care of me, honestly. And Coach Swinney, he was fired up to talk to me and I was fired up to talk to him, and it was really nice to talk.”

Ideally, Curry would like to narrow down his recruitment sooner than later. However, it is difficult for him to do so as he wants to make more visits before advancing his recruitment but cannot hit the road right now with the ongoing NCAA dead period in effect through at least the end of this year.

“I would like to cut it down a little bit soon, but I mean honestly it’s been really hard not being able to visit anywhere,” Curry said. “So, it’s going to take some time before I make that decision.”

Curry named Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and Florida as some of the schools he is looking to check out once the ban on recruiting travel is eventually lifted.

As for Clemson, Curry says the Tigers are in a good spot with him at this point in his recruiting process.

“They show a lot of love to me,” he explained of why he is high on Clemson. “They show me all what they’re about and they aren’t negative to me – they’re always uplifting.”

Curry is considered a four-star prospect by all of the major recruiting services. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 1 prospect from Indiana, No. 8 defensive tackle nationally and No. 86 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Clemson masks are now available and the latest Nike shoe is also available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!