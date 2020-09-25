5-star, No. 1 safety discusses recruitment, where Clemson stands

The recruiting process has continued to go well for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive back Kamari Wilson since Sept. 1, when college coaches were allowed to begin actively reaching out to and recruiting prospects in their junior year of high school.

However, the top-ranked safety in the 2022 class wishes he could make visits and check out schools of interest. But unfortunately for Wilson and other recruits, the NCAA dead period that has been in effect since mid-March was recently re-extended through Jan. 1.

“The recruiting process has been good,” Wilson told The Clemson Insider. “I have made contact with a lot of coaches since September 1st. But the only downfall is I’m not able to get on campus and meet the team and coaches in person.”

Wilson (6-1, 195) has communicated with a slew of coaches since Sept. 1 and says he has “built some good relationships with a few coaches” and hears from “a lot of schools on a daily basis.”

Among the coaches that have been in contact with Wilson is Clemson assistant Mike Reed.

“He has just been talking about how excited they are to see me play for Clemson,” Wilson said, “and how they (would) use me in the defense.”

Wilson lists 30 offers from major programs around the country including Clemson, Miami, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon among others.

Where does Clemson stand with the elite Sunshine State DB at this juncture of his recruitment?

“They are one of my top schools,” he said. “They have done an excellent job with the program. I just want to get on campus and get a better feel for the program, coaches and city.”

Right now, because of the ongoing NCAA dead period and ban on in-person recruiting, Wilson is unsure of when he will make his commitment decision in the future.

“It all depends on how this COVID stuff plays out,” he said. “I want to get on campus and see the city before making a decision.”

Wilson is rated as a five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 1 safety and No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position.

Wilson transferred to IMG Academy from Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood ahead of his junior season.

