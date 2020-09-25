Jones is making the most of his opportunity

Sheridan Jones waited his turn and now he looks to continue to make an impact for No. 1 Clemson at cornerback.

With Mario Goodrich out the last two weeks, Jones made his first start this season in the opener vs. Wake Forest and also started in Game 2 against The Citadel. The sophomore is about his business and says he has become leaner. He is better with his hips and he is faster now than he was last year. He has his confidence back and he looks to rise as a player and person while he grows in his time here at Clemson.

Jones on his first start and Clemson’s shutout

“It definitely felt good, just being ready when your name is called, when your number is called. Just learning from guys like A.J. last year and now it’s my time this year it is definitely fun. Then the shutout it was amazing. We should be expecting some donuts (Monday), so I’m looking forward to that too.”

Jones on what he learned from A.J. Terrell

“A lot of things off the field and on the field. Just being about your business, always putting in that extra work, then just really working your craft on the field. Make sure you are a technician at your position.”

Jones on having the bye week

“A bye week is always good. You never know who has some knicks and knacks that they can get through during this week. With the coronavirus I feel like our team is really focused on the task at hand. I don’t think the bye week will mess up anything we have going for ourselves as far as being together as one and just fighting to play all the way throughout the season.”

Jones on how the Tigers are continuing to stay disciplined on defense

“Motivation to have a season. How we finished the season last season wasn’t how we wanted to, so just motivation to play this season and come out on top at the end. Having faith over fear, moving at that pace with that mindset. Put in the work, day in and day out, and stay focused on the task at hand.”