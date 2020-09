BOGART, Ga. — The Clemson Insider is live from North Oconee High School in Bogart, Ga., to watch Clemson four-star quarterback commitment Bubba Chandler play against Benedictine (Savannah, Ga.) as part of our Tour of Champions.

Chandler led a scoring drive in the first half during which he scrambled for a first down on third-and-12 and then threw a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Check out Chandler’s highlights on TCITV: