ESPN analyst does not believe this is the Clemson era of CFB

In the last five years, no one in college football has won more games than Clemson.

The Tigers, including the first two games this year, are 71-5. For those keeping score that is a better record than Alabama, Ohio State or Oklahoma during the same time period.

Also, Clemson has played for the national championship in four of the last five years and has won two of them. During this time, the Tigers are 2-1 against Alabama when playing in the national championship game.

Now, with Clemson ranked No. 1 in the country, and as the favorite to win the national championship again this year, could this now be known as the Clemson era of college football.

“I think it is pretty hard to say it is just the Clemson era because Alabama has done some pretty good work the last few years,” ESPN analyst Tim Tebow said on First Take Friday. “Yes, they lost a couple of times to Clemson, but you still have to say Alabama is right up there with Clemson and competing right now.”

Tebow said there is also another team both Clemson and Alabama have to watch out for this season.

“I also want to throw up another team. Ohio State is for real,” he said. “I think they have a chip on their shoulder. I think they are a little bit bitter because of everything they have gone through. I think Justin Fields wants to leave a mark and leave his legacy this year. I think they are definitely a team to watch.”

