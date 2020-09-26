ESPN’s lovefest for the SEC went to another level Saturday with its College GameDay Show.

Though college football’s ultimate pregame show was in ACC Country, all the Four-Letter Network could really talk about was the SEC and how great it was the SEC season was starting. The SEC’s teams got more airtime than the two feature teams on College GameDay, which was set in Miami Gardens, Fla., the site for tonight’s Florida State at Miami game.

As for the ACC, ESPN’s five-team crew, led by host Rece Davis and lead-analyst Kirk Herbstreit, only talked about the rest of the ACC in the opening segments of the show.

Lee Coro, who has been on the show from the beginning back in 1993, started the morning by saying, “With the SEC starting, the season now can officially begin. The SEC has had a team in nine of the last ten national title games. It is no wonder the public considers the SEC the face of college football.”

What Corso and no one on ESPN mentioned was that the ACC has won just as many national championships (three) as the SEC since 2013 and has played for the national championship five times, just one behind the SEC who has had a team play for it six times.

Still, the SEC got all the love on Miami’s GameDay Show.

“I am excited to see Alabama kickoff their season,” analyst David Pollack said. “I want to see the SEC. We are all excited about that but remember Alabama two years ago got mopped by Clemson in the championship game. Last year, for first time ever, they weren’t in the College Football Playoff. First time ever. So now, finally, Nick Saban doesn’t have to manufacture that chip as much.”

Davis also took a shot at top-ranked Clemson, who has won more games in college football the last five seasons when introduced LSU’s game against Mississippi State today at Tiger Field in Baton Rouge, La.

“Death Valley (in Baton Rouge) took the title of the ultimate Death Valley for now.”

Davis is of course referring to Clemson’s loss to LSU last year in the national championship game. However, Clemson is still the original Death Valley, where the nickname began way back in the 1940s. LSU did not start calling Tiger Field Death Valley for nearly 40 years later.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame