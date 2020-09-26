Henry on Lawrence: ‘He has that Dabo Swinney effect’

Everyone knows how special Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on the football field. But not everyone gets to see what Lawrence is like behind the scenes and how special of a person he is off the field, as well.

Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive end K.J. Henry is one of those that does get to be around Lawrence on a daily basis and has gotten to know the star signal-caller very well.

Henry, who came into Clemson with Lawrence as part of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, joined Saturday’s edition of “The Huddle” on the ACC Network and had nothing but praise for his teammate – both as a quarterback and a person.

“Trev is awesome,” Henry said. “I’m just so happy to even know him, to be a friend of his. On the field, obviously he is a great, great generational player. But it speaks nothing to what type of person he is off the field, and a lot of people don’t even get to see it.”

Henry compared Lawrence to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in the sense that a lot of people on the outside looking in wonder if they are truly as genuine and authentic as they appear to be on TV and in the media.

“Everybody always asks me, ‘Is that really how he is?’” Henry said of Lawrence. “He has that Dabo Swinney effect — is that really how he is in real life? And he’s even better. Like I said, I’m just glad to know him.”

Henry couldn’t have more respect for Lawrence, the way he carries himself and the type of leader he has become for not only the Tigers but also as a leading voice of college football.

“Everything he’s done for me, for this team and for the country has just been faith-based and from the bottom of his heart, so I’m honored to be one of his friends because he’s doing it the right way and he believes in everything that he does,” Henry said. “That’s what makes a lot of decisions easier for him. So, I couldn’t say enough good things about him, for sure.”

