Tour of Champions Photo Gallery: Bubba Chandler

The Clemson Insider hit the road Friday night as part of our Tour of Champions to watch future two-sport Tiger Bubba Chandler.
Check out some great pictures of Chandler’s performance in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
In the last five years, no one in college football has won more games than Clemson. The Tigers, including the first two games this year, are 71-5. For those keeping score that is a better record than Alabama, (…)
BOGART, Ga. — The Clemson Insider is live from North Oconee High School in Bogart, Ga., to watch Clemson four-star quarterback commitment Bubba Chandler play against Benedictine (Savannah, Ga.) as (…)
The Big Ten and Pac-12 might be making a return to play in the next month or so, but Tim Tebow does not believe anyone from those two conferences will be playing for the national championship. The ESPN (…)
Sheridan Jones waited his turn and now he looks to continue to make an impact for No. 1 Clemson at cornerback. With Mario Goodrich out the last two weeks, Jones made his first start this season in the opener (…)
Clemson Athletics completed 1,449 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. A total of eight individuals tested positive, including six student-athletes, or 0.6% (…)
Clemson four-star tight end commit Jake Briningstool is off to a strong start in his senior season and will have the opportunity to showcase his talent on a national stage tonight. Briningstool and his (…)
Clemson may not have any film on the 2020 version of the Virginia Cavaliers just yet, but that has not stopped defensive coordinator Brent Venables from doing his homework. Virginia has yet to play a (…)
It has been a long time since Clemson had an open date after just two games. In fact, it last happened in 2014 following a win over S.C. State. However, that is what the top-ranked team in the country finds (…)
The recruiting process has continued to go well for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive back Kamari Wilson since Sept. 1, when college coaches were allowed to begin actively reaching out to and (…)
Though it has been just two games, it appears Amari Rodgers has become Clemson’s big-play weapon at wide receiver and in the return game. Rodgers opened the 2020 season with five catches for 90 yards in the (…)