Galloway details the biggest difference in Allen from his freshman season

Davis Allen is a different player than he was as a true freshman a year ago, especially from a mental standpoint.

The sophomore tight end has made strides since last season in terms of his knowledge of Clemson’s offense and the complex position he plays in it, according to junior tight end Braden Galloway.

“I would probably say just learning the offense,” Galloway said when asked to cite the area of Allen’s game in which he has grown the most. “Because outside of the quarterback, probably on the offensive side of the ball, tight end is probably the hardest position to learn in our offense just because we’re moving, we’re doing so many different things. So, that can take a while to learn it, but I think he’s picked it up very quickly. There’s little small details that you start to learn the longer you’re in the program and things like that, and he’s starting to pick up on all those things.”

Allen gained plenty of experience during his freshman campaign in 2019 when he logged 256 snaps across 15 games while recording five catches for 53 yards. Through the Tigers’ first two contests of 2020, the native of Calhoun, Ga., has caught a couple of passes for 44 yards including a career-long 42-yard catch in the season opener at Wake Forest.

Not only has Davis improved his knowledge of the game, but the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has grown physically as well and gotten bigger and stronger since he stepped foot on campus in the summer of 2019.

“I’m not sure how much Davis actually weighed last year, but he’s put on a lot of muscle,” Galloway said. “Davis is a really strong guy, very physical, and he’s very good at the point of attack and obviously catching the ball as well. Davis is a great player. He’s going to continue to grow, he’s going to continue to be a good player.”

Galloway can tell that Allen didn’t slack off while away from the team this offseason but instead continued to work hard on his own amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I felt like he was a very physical guy last year, but even more so now,” Galloway said. “He has that extra gear in the weight room, and I know he was working out through quarantine and all that stuff and it shows.”

