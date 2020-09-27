Shakeup in AP Football Rankings

There are plenty of changes in the latest Associated Press college football rankings.
Clemson is once again ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Ohio State received four first place votes even though they haven’t played a game.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|POINTS
|1
|
|Clemson (2-0)
|1
|1,542 (55)
|2
|
|Alabama (1-0)
|2
|1,473 (3)
|3
|
|Florida (1-0)
|5
|1,324
|4
|
|Georgia (1-0)
|4
|1,310
|5
|
|Notre Dame (2-0)
|7
|1,231
|6
|
|* Ohio State (0-0)
|1,169 (4)
|7
|
|Auburn (1-0)
|8
|1,133
|8
|
|Miami (FL) (3-0)
|12
|1,045
|9
|
|Texas (2-0)
|8
|862
|10
|
|* Penn State (0-0)
|840
|11
|
|UCF (2-0)
|13
|743
|12
|
|North Carolina (1-0)
|11
|734
|13
|
|Texas A&M (1-0)
|10
|705
|14
|
|* Oregon (0-0)
|651
|15
|
|Cincinnati (2-0)
|14
|646
|16
|
|Mississippi State (1-0)
|590
|17
|
|Oklahoma State (2-0)
|15
|555
|18
|
|Oklahoma (1-1)
|3
|535
|19
|
|* Wisconsin (0-0)
|510
|20
|
|LSU (0-1)
|6
|401
|21
|
|Tennessee (1-0)
|16
|377
|22
|
|Brigham Young (2-0)
|18
|295
|23
|
|* Michigan (0-0)
|277
|24
|
|Pittsburgh (3-0)
|21
|248
|25
|
|Memphis (1-0)
|17
|196