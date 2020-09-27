Shakeup in AP Football Rankings

Football

There are plenty of changes in the latest Associated Press college football rankings.

Clemson is once again ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Ohio State received four first place votes even though they haven’t played a game.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Clemson (2-0) 1 ACC 1,542 (55)
2
Alabama (1-0) 2 SEC 1,473 (3)
3
Florida (1-0) 5 SEC 1,324
4
Georgia (1-0) 4 SEC 1,310
5
Notre Dame (2-0) 7 IA Independents 1,231
6
* Ohio State (0-0) Big Ten 1,169 (4)
7
Auburn (1-0) 8 SEC 1,133
8
Miami (FL) (3-0) 12 ACC 1,045
9
Texas (2-0) 8 Big 12 862
10
* Penn State (0-0) Big Ten 840
11
UCF (2-0) 13 American Athletic 743
12
North Carolina (1-0) 11 ACC 734
13
Texas A&M (1-0) 10 SEC 705
14
* Oregon (0-0) Pac-12 651
15
Cincinnati (2-0) 14 American Athletic 646
16
Mississippi State (1-0) SEC 590
17
Oklahoma State (2-0) 15 Big 12 555
18
Oklahoma (1-1) 3 Big 12 535
19
* Wisconsin (0-0) Big Ten 510
20
LSU (0-1) 6 SEC 401
21
Tennessee (1-0) 16 SEC 377
22
Brigham Young (2-0) 18 IA Independents 295
23
* Michigan (0-0) Big Ten 277
24
Pittsburgh (3-0) 21 ACC 248
25
Memphis (1-0) 17 American Athletic 196

 

